$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. American Express posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 57,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

