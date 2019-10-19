$209.50 Million in Sales Expected for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to announce $209.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $221.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group posted sales of $243.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full-year sales of $888.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.80 million to $915.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $907.90 million, with estimates ranging from $885.40 million to $930.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covenant Transportation Group.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVTI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 311,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,426. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 351,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.