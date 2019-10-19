$249.32 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce $249.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.59 million and the highest is $265.80 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $273.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 387,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 550,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,445. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

