25,000 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Element Solutions accounts for about 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. 498,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,363. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

