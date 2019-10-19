$284.99 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $284.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.19 million and the highest is $288.78 million. RadNet reported sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 129,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

In related news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $8,699,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 54.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,065,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 376,981 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 31.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 286,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $3,332,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

