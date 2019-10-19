2,900 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,304. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

