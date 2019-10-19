3,323 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.