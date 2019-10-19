3,638 Shares in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377,928 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Mercer International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 340,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

MERC stock remained flat at $$11.28 during midday trading on Friday. 307,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,603. The company has a market cap of $740.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

