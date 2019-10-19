3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.50

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $257.50 and traded as low as $285.50. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $285.55, with a volume of 462,376 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.35.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

