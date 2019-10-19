463,879 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 463,879 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 117,665 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,801 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,193 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $18.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

