47,335 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,763,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,719,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

