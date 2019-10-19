$48.65 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post sales of $48.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.94 million to $49.30 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $36.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $196.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $197.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.06 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 313.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAAS stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.91. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.