$5.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post sales of $5.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.30 million. Cerecor reported sales of $4.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $20.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 143.30% and a negative net margin of 231.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $42,156.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 13,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $44,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,643,678 shares of company stock worth $14,224,147 in the last three months. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerecor by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 16,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

