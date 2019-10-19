6,348 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $12,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 412,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. GATX had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In other news, VP James M. Conniff sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $452,635.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

