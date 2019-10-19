$69.40 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $69.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $268.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $279.45 million, with estimates ranging from $278.70 million to $280.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $95,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 174.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

