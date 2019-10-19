$81.58 Billion in Sales Expected for BP plc (NYSE:BP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to post sales of $81.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.87 billion to $85.29 billion. BP posted sales of $80.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP will report full-year sales of $293.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $315.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $336.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $279.78 billion to $433.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. 3,871,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,475. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

