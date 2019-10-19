88,464 Shares in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 934.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Albert L. Richey acquired 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,068 shares in the company, valued at $237,245.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE KYN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 490,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

