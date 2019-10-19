$89.78 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report $89.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.10 million and the highest is $90.02 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $81.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $345.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $355.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $374.54 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NPTN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $292.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

