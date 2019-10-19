$93.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post sales of $93.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.84 million and the lowest is $92.90 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $88.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $370.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.20 million to $371.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $384.58 million, with estimates ranging from $382.10 million to $387.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $385.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.