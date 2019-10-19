$964.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce sales of $964.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.30 million. Ciena posted sales of $899.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 1,301,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $66,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,854 shares of company stock worth $3,009,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

