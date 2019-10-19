Abbey (LON:ABBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,268.58

Shares of Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,268.58 and traded as low as $1,280.00. Abbey shares last traded at $1,280.00, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $260.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,245.65.

Abbey Company Profile (LON:ABBY)

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

