Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,283 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

