Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ABT opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

