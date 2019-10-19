Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.06-2.08 EPS.

NYSE:ABT opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

