Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.