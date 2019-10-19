Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Accesso Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

ACSO stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 million and a P/E ratio of -126.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 836.66. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,650 ($34.63).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.