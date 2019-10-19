Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.