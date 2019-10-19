AdEx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,771.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. AdEx has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $57,771.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00227795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.01130109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089519 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,071,949 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

