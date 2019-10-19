adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €268.67 ($312.40).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €281.35 ($327.15) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €275.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €262.33.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.