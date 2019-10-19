ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €56.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADJ. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.84 ($54.46).

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €39.20 ($45.58) on Tuesday. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 12 month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.77.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

