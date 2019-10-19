AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $658.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $345.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. AdvanSix’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 46.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

