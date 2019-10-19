Advisor Partners LLC Buys 898 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,851,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,744,000 after acquiring an additional 490,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 106.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

