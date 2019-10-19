Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after purchasing an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

