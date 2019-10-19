Advisor Partners LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 466.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 50.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 187.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

