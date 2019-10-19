Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

