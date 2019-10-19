Advisor Partners LLC Sells 472 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,831 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.