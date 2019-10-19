AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading 3.3% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

