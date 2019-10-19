Agree Realty (ADC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.01. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

