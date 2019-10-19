Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.45. Aimia shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 32,403 shares traded.

AIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market cap of $375.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

