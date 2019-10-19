Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. 208,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Albany International has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 403,810 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,068,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

