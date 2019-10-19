Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

