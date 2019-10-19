Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,745 shares during the period. Metlife makes up 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 63,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 36,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

