Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Realty Income by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 142,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Realty Income stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

