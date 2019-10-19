Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $80.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $82.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

