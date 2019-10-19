Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,526,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,808,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

