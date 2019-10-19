Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 585 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

ABT stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

