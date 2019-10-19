Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMRN. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Amarin stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Amarin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Amarin by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

