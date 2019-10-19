Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

AMRN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,747. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amarin by 12.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amarin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $27,928,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.