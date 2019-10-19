Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,774.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.