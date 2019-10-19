Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

